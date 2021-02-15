Hengrove man who killed father Craig Parker over £25 debt jailed
- Published
A man who killed a father with a single punch to the face over an unpaid debt of £25 has been jailed for seven years.
When shown proof, Mitchell Thorpe, 28, admitted hitting Craig Parker in Stockwood Road, Bristol, on 25 March.
Mr Parker died in hospital on 7 April and his family members said Thorpe had "destroyed" their lives.
Thorpe's girlfriend, Sophie George, 24, was given a suspended sentence for falsely telling police that he had been at home when he attacked Mr Parker.
'Heartbroken'
Police found text messages between Thorpe and Mr Parker over the unpaid debt and witnesses said they had heard Thorpe make threats about money he was owed.
CCTV stills showed Thorpe climbing out of an Audi car and hitting Mr Parker, 45, who was on a bicycle, before leaving in the car.
Thorpe, of Great Hayles Road, Hengrove, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court earlier having admitted one count of manslaughter.
George, who lived with Thorpe, admitted one charge of perverting the course of justice.
She was given a nine-month suspended sentence, suspended for 18 months. She must carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.
In a statement read to the court, Mr Parker's family said: "To say we are heartbroken is an understatement.
'Beautiful cheeky smile'
"Craig was ours, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a father and a friend and Thorpe took him away from his family, where he belongs.
"We will never see that beautiful cheeky smile of his. We will never see his beautiful blue eyes. We will never be able to have another birthday or Christmas with him. He will never see his children grow up into adults, get married and have children of their own.
"The sentence today will not bring Craig back but we hope it will keep Mitchell Thorpe from committing such an heinous crime again... all for the measly amount of money of £25."
Case officers said Thorpe had refused to own up to his actions until he was faced with overwhelming levels of evidence.