Avon and Somerset Police officer dismissed for misconduct
A police officer whose "disgraceful" behaviour started just four days into the job has been dismissed.
PC A had an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met on duty, he also tried to buy drugs and disclosed police information, a hearing has been told.
The Avon and Somerset officer told a hearing he was not "mentally capable of undertaking "such a demanding role".
Chief constable Andy Marsh reached a finding of gross misconduct on Wednesday.
'Abused his position'
He said there were multiple proven allegations spanning almost the duration of his service from August to October 2019, beginning with an inappropriate text message just four days after the officer joined the force.
PC A entered into a relationship with the young woman and failed to inform his superiors.
The chief constable said: "In continuing with an inappropriate relationship, PC A has abused his position and had many ongoing opportunities to report concerns which he knew to be real, to his supervisor in the weeks and months that followed.
"I find the ongoing nature of this inappropriate relationship to be another aggravating factor.
Lied about illness
"There is a national concern over misconduct involving such abuse of authority and in coming to a sanction I recognise the potential for this breach to undermine public trust and confidence and for these reasons I regard it as particularly serious."
PC A also lied about being ill, the misconduct hearing was told.
Mr Marsh added: "Viewed collectively PC A's conduct is nothing short of disgraceful and the public must have full confidence that there is no place for such serious misconduct within policing."
"PC A will be dismissed without notice and placed on the barred list so that he can never have any involvement in any role in policing in the future."