Bristol stabbing: 18-year-old woman arrested
- Published
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over a stabbing in Bristol.
A 17-year-old man was stabbed in an assault at about 20:00 GMT on Friday in the Fishponds area in Ridgeway Road.
The teenager was taken to hospital where he is believed to be in a stable condition, a spokesman for Avon & Somerset Police said.
The woman has been taken into custody while officers continue their enquiries and increase their patrols in the area.
