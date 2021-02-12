Two arrested in Filton after class A drugs delivery
- Published
Two men have been arrested after more than £12m of class A drugs were found heading to South Gloucestershire.
Border Force officers intercepted packages containing cocaine and heroin at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles, France.
Two Hungarian nationals were later arrested in Filton, when they took delivery of the 15 box consignment.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the haul suggested "significant organised criminals" were involved.
Sizeable seizure
Officers said that 250kg of cocaine and 50kg of heroin was wrapped up inside the parcels received by the men, aged 31 and 32.
The pair, who have not yet been named, were detained by NCA officers on Monday.
They have since been released on bail while investigators continue their work.
NCA branch commander Martin Grace said that the group behind the shipment: "would have made millions by getting these drugs successfully to the UK market."