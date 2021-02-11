Bristol Covid-19 variant: Experts monitor new mutation
A new coronavirus variant found in Bristol may be able to infect people who have already had Covid-19 or who have been vaccinated.
But experts said jabs will still protect against people becoming seriously ill with the disease.
The Bristol variant contains the E484K mutation also found in the South African and Brazilian variants.
Health officials in the city say getting as many people vaccinated as possible is key.
The Bristol variant has been defined by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) as the Kent variant with the E484K mutation.
Laboratory studies have shown that viruses with that mutation are able to escape human defences, making them more efficient at evading natural and vaccine-triggered immunity.
As of Tuesday the Public Health England (PHE) said it had identified 21 cases of the Bristol variant.
Group leader of the Retrovirus-Host Interactions Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute, Dr Jonathan Stoye said data showed the E484K mutation "may reduce" peoples' immune response to Covid-19.
"It is this change that makes the South African variant that we've heard so much about such a danger," he said.
"We hear a lot about trying to keep the South African variants out but what appears to be happening in Bristol and Liverpool is that the same mutation is occurring which might give these viruses the same properties as the viruses that we were trying to keep out."
More than 15,000 people have come forward for surge testing across 24 postcodes in the city and parts of South Gloucestershire as part of Operation Eagle.
Gloucestershire's public health chief Sarah Scott said no cases of the new Bristol variant had been found in the county but added authorities were "keeping a careful eye on the situation".
Latest figures from Public Health England show in the week beginning 6 Feb there were 184 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in Bristol and 106 in Gloucestershire.
Degree of effectiveness
University of Bristol virologist Dr David Matthews said above all vaccines should still be able to prevent people being hospitalised with Covid-19.
"As far as we can tell, none of the viruses that are emerging can do the thing that you dread - which is that it can both evade the vaccine and still put people in hospital - because that's really the only thing we need to worry about."
Clinical lead for Bristol's vaccination programme, Dr Tim Whittlestone believes the vaccines being used in the UK are currently effective against "all the variants out there".
"The degree of effectiveness may vary according to the various variants of concern," he said.
"The overwhelming evidence is that the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated."
