Staff at Covid-hit Wellington care home praised for 'bravery'
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Healthcare staff have said they still suffer "flashbacks" after coronavirus tore through their care home, killing nine residents.
Almost 80 percent of staff at Linden House in Somerset were taken ill or had to isolate over the Christmas period.
Care home owner Sandra Joyce said it had been "devastating".
Somerset County Council has thanked the workers in Wellington for their "tremendous courage" and "bravery".
Despite the setback they still provided care for their residents with the staff that were available.
Ms Joyce said that she still has "flashbacks" from that time.
"I love what I do and I love being able to work with people, and not having enough staff in order to deliver the care that they needed at the time is devastating for me," she said.
"I had three hours to sleep (each night) and of course I didn't sleep, and I couldn't sleep because I was so worried.
"I know our residents didn't suffer, they just didn't get the usual standard of care."
Linden House's assistant administrator Laura Paul said she feels "guilty" whenever she leaves work at the end of the day.
"I feel guilty that I'm walking away from people that are being left in such a stressful situation
"I leave there every day wishing I could have done more and I'm feeling quite useless at the moment."
'Tremendous courage'
Senior carer Rachel Ellis said: "Working at Linden through the outbreak of Covid is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in all my years of care.
"I just wish that we could all embrace each other like we want to by maybe giving a hug."
Council leader David Fothergill said: "I would like to thank Sandra and all the staff at Linden House for their tremendous courage and fortitude.
"By bravely sharing their story, they have once again put social care in the spotlight."