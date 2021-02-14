'Batheaston Baker Boys': Friends spend lockdown baking for hospital staff
- Published
Two bakers have been donating the cakes they make to local hospital staff and the homeless during lockdown.
Jon Haslett, 27 and Harry Dawson, 25, were working at hotels in Bath before the pandemic but with "no work to do" they have "got into baking" instead.
The childhood friends live together in supported accommodation and decided to offer pieces of cake to the community.
Jon's mother Carrie Haslett said: "The response was phenomenal. I'm thrilled to bits for them. They deserve this."
Dubbed the "Batheaston Baker Boys" the duo have received praise for their efforts from healthcare staff, a homeless shelter and local businesses.
Harry, who has cerebral palsy, and Jon who is autistic, learned their skills at Foxes Academy in Minehead before moving to Bath.
"We got into baking because we didn't have anything to do during lockdown and we had no work to do," said Harry.
"We've been baking for the local community and we also bake for the Royal United Hospital in Bath and for the homeless."
Jon added: "We bake brownies, flapjacks all sorts of things. My favourite is the Victoria sponge."
The bakers said their secret ingredients are "love and dedication" and that they will carry on baking until the end of lockdown.
Jon's mum Carrie said that baking had been a huge benefit to the duo as they had not been able to work during lockdown.
"If you're not working you've got to find some way of having a meaningful day. It's the purpose of it, it's giving a meaning to their day, a purpose and then people benefitting from what they're doing.
"I think that it's absolutely fantastic. I mean they are both the most capable bakers. I think that there's nothing like a slice of cake to put a smile on your face in a time of absolute misery," she added.