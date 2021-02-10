Covid: Fines issued at Chippenham lockdown car meet
- Published
Thirteen people have been fined by police for breaking lockdown rules by attending a car meet.
Officers were called to Sadlers Mead car park in Chippenham, Wiltshire, at 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
A large number of vehicles had gathered at the open air parking area near the town's railway station.
Insp James Brain, from Wiltshire Police, said it was "obvious that meeting in large groups to socialise with others was not essential".
Drivers who had attended the meeting tried to drive off when police arrived, but were stopped by officers at the car park. The men and women who were fined were aged between 18 and 24.
Insp Brain added: "The current rules state that you cannot leave your home without a reasonable excuse, such as shopping for essentials, attending work or education, or to get medical assistance
"We will respond appropriately to these types of blatant breaches."
Under UK lockdown regulations, police can issue rule breakers a £200 fixed penalty that reduces to £100 if paid within 14 days.