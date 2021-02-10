Yate McDonald's robbery: Man charged and appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with robbery at a McDonald's and a Miss Millie's restaurant.
Rudi Batten, 22, of Station Road in Yate, is charged with two counts of robbery which took place in Yate on 7 and 8 February. Nobody was injured, according to Avon and Somerset Police.
He is also charged with possession of an imitation firearm and a knife blade.
Mr Batten was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 19 March.
