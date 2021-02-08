McDonald's 'armed' robber on run in Yate area
- Published
A police helicopter is searching for a man who is believed to be armed with a gun after a robbery at a McDonald's in South Gloucestershire.
Cash was stolen from McDonald's in Yate at about 07:00 GMT and nobody was hurt.
It follows a break-in at Miss Millie's Fried Chicken restaurant in Yate at about 18:20 on Sunday. Police are linking the two incidents.
James Ball, mayor of nearby Chipping Sodbury, said the robber may be hiding and urged people to stay inside.
He tweeted: "If you're wondering why the police helicopter is circling Yate, there was an armed robbery at McDonald's this morning. The robber is on the run so please be careful.
"The armed robber may be hiding in The Ridge or Ridgewoods. Please lock your doors and stay inside until further notice."
The McDonald's restaurant in West Walk and the fried chicken restaurant in North Parade are about 150 yds (137m) away from each other.