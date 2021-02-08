Covid-19: Bristol community surge testing explained Published 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption A test site has been set up at the Bristol and Bath Science Park in Emersons Green

Additional testing for the mutated variant of Covid-19 has been rolled out in Bristol and South Gloucestershire, with people "strongly encouraged" to get tested even if they do not have symptoms. Here's what you need to know.

What is the purpose of surge testing?

Surge testing is the roll-out of additional community testing of people who do not have any coronavirus symptoms.

It aims to help scientists and public health officials learn more about the mutated Covid-19 variant found in Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

It will also help reduce the spread of infection by finding asymptomatic cases and prompting people to self-isolate.

What are they testing for?

Public Health England (PHE) have confirmed 11 cases in Bristol were the new Kent variant with the E484K mutation, which has already been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants.

Christina Gray, director of public health for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, said cases were first picked up as part of routine sampling.

This testing aims to identify any further cases of the new mutation for "scientific teams to stay ahead of the virus", Ms Gray said.

Who needs to get tested?

Anyone over the age of 16, who does not have any symptoms of Covid-19 and who lives or works in one of 24 postcode areas can get a test.

If you have symptoms of Covid-19 you should book a coronavirus test in the normal way via the government website.

Has the mutation been found in those areas?

Bristol City Council said it would not give locations of the cases, but the listing of an area does not mean the variant is necessarily present in that postcode.

Where can I get a test?

Adults who live or work in the specified postcode areas are being asked to take one test in this two-week period of additional testing.

They can go to any of three testing sites which are open seven days a week, without booking, as long as they do not display coronavirus symptoms:

Bristol and Bath Science Park, Dirac Crescent, Emersons Green, BS16 7FR. 09:00 to 16:00 GMT

Bristol City Council Testing Centre, 17-18 Wellington Road, BS2 9DA. 09:00 to 15:00

Imperial Retail Park, Hartcliffe Way, BS13 7TJ. 09:00 to 15:00

From Tuesday an online booking system will go live to enable people to make an appointment at the sites.

Information on where people can pick up home testing kits will also be released later this week.

image copyright PA Media image caption People are being encouraged to get tested at one of the three sites, but only if they are not displaying coronavirus symptoms

What kind of test is it?

The test is a standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

It involves a swab of the nose and throat and is sent off to laboratories to be analysed.

When and how will I get the results?

Most people will get their test result the next day, but it may take up to three days and results will be sent by text or email via NHS Test and Trace.

If you test positive, have any symptoms or are contact traced following contact with someone who tests positive, you should self-isolate.

If you receive a negative result you should continue to follow national lockdown guidance.

Where can I find out more?

You can find out more about community surge testing on the Bristol City Council website, including a full Q&A.

image copyright PA Media image caption Staff have been preparing and handing out PCR test kits

What's the latest with case numbers?

The surge testing in Bristol comes as the daily number of cases recorded continues to fall.

Across the UK more than 12 million people have now had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with nearly 550,000 first jabs given out on Saturday.