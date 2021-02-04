The Bristol street having a lockdown baby boom
A street is having a lockdown baby boom with six women all expecting new arrivals.
The women lived on the same side of Clouds Hill Avenue in St George, Bristol, when they fell pregnant.
One mother-to-be joked "there must be something in the water", while another said the road is going to be "like a little festival" when the babies are all born in the spring and summer.
One of the six has since moved house but is still part of the community.
Ailie Tam, the expectant mothers' yoga teacher, is due to give birth to her second child in August with her husband Ben. The couple already has a daughter, Eni.
The 36-year-old said: "We feel very lucky because we only moved here last March and we were really hoping that the community would [be friendly] but until you move in you don't know.
"The decibels will be increasing in the springtime and the summertime when hopefully restrictions are lifted a bit more. It's going to be really fun."
Catherine Gilmore, 31, is expecting her first baby with her partner Michael Malay.
She said there was a "slow dawning" on Clouds Hill Avenue that women were expecting, with hers due in May.
"There were women popping up every day - or it felt like it - saying they were pregnant.
"It's really lovely, particularly as a first time mum, not having any of the baby groups or anything that would normally be happening at the time.
"It's really good having these families on the street and the babies that will be hanging out at the park. It'll be like a little festival out there, it's going to be great."
Jenni Parkinson's due date was 1 February - but she's still waiting to give birth to her second child with her partner Ric Ventura.
They already have Skye, who is two-and-a-half.
The 37-year-old, who runs a community music organisation, said Clouds Hill Avenue now has its own "ready-made community."
"There are lots of young couples starting families in the street because it's an amazing location.
"We've got the park, it's a perfect place to bring up kids. We're all similar ages. But I don't know.
"I think it's maybe a massive coincidence [so many women are pregnant]. Or maybe I started a trend?"
Caroline Hardman, a 33-year-old physiotherapist, has a one-and-a-half year-old daughter called Ruth. She is expecting her second child with her husband Matt.
He said during lockdown: "We have been running, we have been baking bread, and we have been making babies".
"It started with just a couple [of expectant mothers] and then we found out we were expecting, and then I told Jenni and she said, 'that's really exciting, there's four of us!'" Ms Hardman said.
"Every time I spoke to one the number increased.
"So it was funny that every time you said I'm expecting a baby, it was: 'oh yeah, this person down the road is.'"
Victoria Bromley said she thought there was "something in the water" and said the good news contrasted with the harsh realities of the pandemic.
She is due to give birth in July to a second child with her husband David Hume. They already have their two-year-old son, Freddie.
"I think everyone came into 2021 hoping that it would be different, that there would be more positivity. And it certainly feels like that for us", the 36-year-old said.
"I really feel for people who have had babies over the course of the last year.
"I think every mum would say maternity leave, even in normal times, can be very isolating. So I just can't even imagine those people who have had to go through it during lockdown."
Ellie Shipman found out she was pregnant while living on Clouds Hill Avenue.
"You can't go out, you can't really see people as much, so maybe it's a time to settle down?"
The 31-year-old artist has since moved a short walk away but is still part of the community and is expecting her first baby with husband Alex Blogg.
"I think it's just a message of life going on amongst the bleakness of the situation we are in", she said.
"We'll be really excited to meet all the little ones as they arrive throughout the year."
