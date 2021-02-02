Covid: Police break up Bristol house party of 50 people
Police stormed a house party of more than 50 people in Bristol and shut in down as several large gatherings were reported over the weekend.
Several people fled the Tyndalls Park Road party when officers arrived and broke the bash up.
Avon and Somerset Police said it was called to a dozen reports of house parties, in breach of lockdown rules.
"There is a selfish minority who think the rules don't apply to them," Insp Ruth Gawler said.
Fixed penalty notices of £800 were issued to 13 attendees while formal warnings were given to six and music equipment seized from the property in Clifton.
Elsewhere, officers found a party of 30 people at a house on Ashgrove Road, with two fined.
At a gathering on Brighton Road, several people jumped over a garden fence to escape when police arrived, while others attempted to hide inside. Ten people were fined £200.
'Huge sacrifices'
In total, the force said it issued 47 fixed penalty notices at the weekend.
Anyone attending a party of more than 15 people can be fined £800, with fines doubling for repeat offences, up to a maximum of £6,400.
Insp Gawler said: "Millions of people across the country are diligently following the rules and making huge sacrifices to limit the spread of coronavirus.
"There is clearly a selfish minority who seem to think the rules don't apply to them and they can go about their lives as normal. "Their actions are not only putting themselves at risk, but risking the lives of their families, friends, and their whole community. "The fact people tried to flee from officers is evidence they know exactly what they are doing is wrong."
