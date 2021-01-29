Baby born on day mother died to have life-support stopped
- Published
A 12-day-old baby whose teenage mother died on the day he was born has irreversible brain-damage and should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled.
Danielle Jones, 18, collapsed and died at her parents' home in Bristol on 17 January, the High Court heard.
Her son, Danny, was delivered by caesarean section and moved to a hospital intensive care unit.
Specialists said Danny had suffered irreversible brain-damage during birth and should be allowed to die.
'Secret pregnancy'
At a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Friday, Mr Justice Hayden heard that Miss Jones had not told anyone she was pregnant.
He was told that she had collapsed for no apparent reason and was declared dead on arrival at hospital.
He also heard that Ms Jones's boyfriend, Ozzy Godfrey, also 18, was thought to be Danny's father.
At the virtual public hearing, Mr Justice Hayden ruled that doctors could lawfully disconnect Danny from a ventilator and stop providing life-support treatment.
He said relatives agreed that Danny should be allowed to die.
Bosses at the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust had asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves were in Danny's best interests.