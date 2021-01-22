Bristol rapist and 'every woman's worst nightmare' jailed
- Published
A man who raped a woman and sexually assaulted another has been described as "every woman's worst nightmare" as he was sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Iain Ochieng, 27, of Saltmarsh Drive, Lawrence Weston, attacked his victims in Bristol city centre in June 2019.
One victim said: "The actions of that man on that night will never leave me".
Sentencing him at Bristol Crown Court Judge William Hart said it was clear Ochieng had been "on the lookout for young women who you could prey on".
'Safer' behind bars
Ochieng was found guilty of rape and sexual assault following a trial in October.
Acting Det Insp Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police said: "In 22 years of policing I think this is one of the most important convictions I have been involved in."
"Iain Ochieng is every woman's worst nightmare. He's an extremely dangerous individual and the public are without doubt much safer with him behind bars," he added.
The court heard that at about 10:30 BST on 12 June Ochieng led the first woman into a secluded part of Broadmead where he carried out a prolonged assault.
The woman was later found distraught and partially clothed by members of the public.
He then attacked the second woman on Frogmore Street three days later at about 04:30 on 15 June.
Following the assault she informed the door staff of a nearby nightclub and he was arrested shortly after on Park Street.
In a victim impact statement one of the women said she had found herself questioning whether she could have done anything differently to have avoided being in that situation.
"But who goes out with their friends expecting to be raped? No-one I should imagine," she said.
'Why me?'
"I now constantly look over my shoulder and at times have had the feeling of being followed when this clearly isn't the case and seems irrational.
"I would love to know what right this person thought he had to take me off the street and rape me. Why me?
"For me there can be no justification for his actions that night."
Ochieng was given a 16 year extended sentence on Thursday including 12 years in custody for the rape and four and half years on licence for the sexual assault to run concurrently.