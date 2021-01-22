The Bell Inn: Funding will pave the way for socially-distanced gigs
Live music will return to a well-known venue after it was given £23,700 of Arts Council funding.
Bath pub The Bell Inn will use the funds to live-stream gigs to people at home and in the building, once Covid-19 restrictions ease.
The pub's live music coordinator Steve Henwood said the "important" funds will support local grass-roots artists.
One festival director said it was "a relief" The Bell Inn would be able to plan for gigs again.
Mr Henwood said even when the pub was allowed to open during the pandemic they had not been able to get enough customers in to "make it work".
Once restrictions are eased, it will host gigs in one room, which will then be screened in other areas of the pub, as well as online.
"The technology we will install will spread the sound vision and atmosphere from the musicians to the rest of the pub," said Mr Henwood.
Gig organisers will now start pre-booking up to 30 bands to play the venue.
Director of Bath Carnival and Farm Festival Stu Matson said: "I've lost count of how many incredible acts I've seen there [The Bell Inn] over the years so I'm looking forward to who they have lined up."
'What I live for'
Pre-pandemic The Bell hosted free live music three to four times a week ranging from jazz and blues to folk and roots.
"Live music to me is important and one of the finest two or three experiences on the planet and it's what I live for and do for work," said Mr Henwood.
Area director for Arts Council England South West, Phil Gibby said: "Grassroots live music venues are vital to England's cultural ecology, developing audiences as well as supporting talent development, which is why we're so pleased to support The Bell Inn."
