Covid-19: Uninsured driver travelled 300 miles 'for a kebab'

Published
image copyrightAvon and Somerset Police
image captionAs well as breaching Covid regulations, the driver, travelling with his wife and two young children, had neither a licence or insurance

An uninsured driver travelled more than 300 miles from Exeter to Coventry to buy a kebab before crashing on the motorway.

The driver of the white BMW had no licence or insurance and was travelling with his wife and two young children.

The crash happened on the M5 at Portishead, near Bristol, at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said the man had been fined for breaching lockdown regulations and reported for the motoring offences.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said there would be no further action taken regarding the crash, between junction 19 and junction 20, which no other vehicles were involved in.

A round trip from Exeter in Devon, to Coventry in the West Midlands, is more than 330 miles (531km).

  • Man fined for 100-mile drive to 'McDonald's'

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions mean people are not allowed to leave home to meet socially with anyone they do not live with or are not in a support bubble with.

