BBC News

Author Terry Pratchett's 'inspiring' house for sale

Published
image copyright Robin King Estate Agents
image captionThe former Western Daily Press journalist lived in the property from 1970 until 1994

An "inspiring" house previously owned by fantasy writer sir Terry Pratchett has been put on the market.

The creator of the Discworld series lived in the 18th Century property, called Gaze Cottage, in the village of Rowberrow from 1970 until 1994.

Sir Terry died aged 66 in 2015, eight years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

He wrote more than 70 books during his career and completed his final book in 2014.

image copyrightMARCUS NEWEY
image captionThe property is a detached country cottage

At the turn of the century, Sir Terry was Britain's second most-read author, beaten only by JK Rowling.

In August 2007, it was reported he had suffered a stroke, but the following December he announced that he had been diagnosed with a very rare form of early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

image copyrightMARCUS NEWEY
image captionThe fitted kitchen is in the older half of the house

Ruth Treasure-Smith from Robin King Estate Agent said: "He wrote most of his most famous novels in that house in the 80's.

"The house must have been inspiring.

"The current owner purchased the property from Terry Pratchett and has lived at the house since.

"Over the years he said he has received letters to the house addressed to the Hogfather", a quirky and satirical character from the Death collection in the Discworld series.

image copyrightMARCUS NEWEY
image captionThe sitting room has an Inglenook fireplace complete with bread oven
image copyrightMARCUS NEWEY
image captionThe house is being sold at a guide price of £800,000
image copyrightMARCUS NEWEY
image captionThe first floor houses the master bedroom which overlooks the garden
image copyrightMARCUS NEWEY
image captionThe property has four bedrooms
image copyrightMARCUS NEWEY
image captionThe cottage sits on a plot comprising almost a third of an acre

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

.

Related Topics

  • Alzheimer's
  • Bristol
  • Books

More on this story

  • Sir Terry Pratchett, renowned fantasy author, dies aged 66

    Published
    12 March 2015

  • Sir Terry Pratchett: The author's legacy to research

    Published
    12 March 2015

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.