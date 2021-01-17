BBC News

'Significant' closure of M5 after lorry overturns

image captionThe lorry overturned on the M5 at about 08:00 GMT on Sunday

A section of the M5 is expected to remain closed in both directions for most of Sunday after a lorry overturned between junctions 14 and 16.

Avon and Somerset Police closed the motorway at about 08:00 GMT.

Inspector Rachael Green said the lorry travelling northbound overturned onto the central reservation shortly after joining from the M4.

Highways England said the closure could be in place for the rest of the day.

Police said the lorry was the only vehicle involved and urged drivers to avoid the area.

"The M5 is currently closed both north and southbound between J14 Thornbury and J16 Aztec West," said Insp Green.

"A significant closure is expected due to the investigation ongoing at the scene, the work required to recover the lorry from the carriageway and the emergency repair work to be carried out by Highways England.

"We're unable to give more details about the collision at this stage."

Highways England added that they had started the process of releasing traffic trapped on the motorway due to the closure.

