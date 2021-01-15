Westbury community wildlife park appeal to raise £20k
- Published
An appeal to reopen a forgotten wildlife park has surpassed its original target and raised it to £20,000.
Westbury Wildlife Park closed in the late 1980s and since then public access to the site in Bristol has been blocked.
A team of residents are hoping to reopen the site this spring.
Kira Emslie said they were "overjoyed" to have reached their initial target of £5,000 but there is still "much to do".
The park, in Westbury-on-Trym, was once home to birds of prey, a seal, rare sheep breeds, deer and one of the few wild cats in captivity at that time.
A band of 250 volunteers have now signed up to bring the site back to its former glory and they have already uncovered abandoned worksheds, a canteen and animal pens.
A new board of trustees, the Westbury Wildlife Park Foundation, has been set up raising the initial funds to start the clear up.
Miss Emslie and her partner, Jonathan Ashby, have been leading the efforts after they were furloughed from their event management roles.
Miss Emslie said: "We were overjoyed to reach our first target which covered insurance, tools and PPE.
"We've been restoring the features of the old wildlife park including clearing, sealing ponds and removing old animal pens and fencing to open up grassland and meadows.
"We've been rained on, snowed on, sunburned and had chaffed lips but it's been fantastic to see how far it has come.
"There is much to do but we believe it's possible."
Miss Emslie added that the scheme would not be possible without the pandemic which has underlined the importance of outdoor spaces and galvanised people into action.
"After many years of closure and decay, we have in place a group of dedicated trustees and volunteers who are working hard towards restoring and reopening the park."
Plans include a play zone, picnic area, community flower gardens, ponds and Bee Island - a special habitat for bees in the centre of a meadow.
A café will take produce from a kitchen garden cultivated by community groups.
The Bristol Naturalist Society are surveying the site to study its bio-diversity.
