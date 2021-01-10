Teenager arrested over suspected Bristol illegal rave plan
- Published
A teenager has been arrested and 38 fines issued over suspected plans to hold an illegal rave in Bristol.
"Bristol Freerave" was promoted at an undisclosed location on social media but "following intelligence" officers descended on Oldbury Court in Fishponds at about 20:30 GMT, on Saturday.
The force said a "significant number of people" were in the area and fixed penalty notices were issued.
A man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.
He has since been released under investigation.
Avon and Somerset Police, said units were sent to Fishponds, following reports the area was "being targeted for a possible unauthorised event".
"A significant number of people arriving in the area by car and on foot were spoken to by officers," a spokesman said.
'Vital intelligence'
"Thirty-eight fixed penalty notices for breaches of COVID regulations were issued, while around 30 minors were given advice by officers."
Ch Insp Paul Wigginton said if the "unauthorised event" had gone ahead "as planned" it "would have put many people in harm's way".
"We know that the key to policing these events is prevent them before they get under way," he said
"Which is why we are also hugely grateful to those members of the public who have got in touch with us to provide vital intelligence that allowed us to intervene early."