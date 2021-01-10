BBC News

Man killed and woman hurt in car crash in Bristol

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on Brunel Way at around 19:35 GMT on Saturday

A man has died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash in Bristol.

A Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus were involved in the collision on Brunel Way in the Cumberland Basin area at about 19:35 GMT on Saturday.

The male driver died at the scene and the female driver sustained injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Related Topics

  • Bristol

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.