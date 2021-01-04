Primary school reopening causing ‘confusion and stress’
- Published
A teacher has said the prospect of going back to work is "terrifying" while others say the profession is in a mental health crisis.
The Bristol primary school teacher said the most recent term was "horrendous" and she was suffering from anxiety.
A number of primary schools across the West have said they will close after the region's biggest teaching union said schools are not Covid safe.
The government says schools should open where possible.
The National Education Union (NEU) is recommending teachers use safety legislation in order to stay away, against government advice.
The year two teacher, who did not want to be named, said she had nearly quit teaching multiple times and the potential of having a skeleton staff "is slightly terrifying".
'Confusion and stress'
She said while she "did not feel right" not being there to support children in her classes, she would sign a letter under section 44 if she felt unsafe at work.
"Our teacher Whatsapp group has been pinging all day with messages of confusion and stress," she said.
While other teachers had voiced concerns, many remained "on the fence" about the NEU letters, she added.
In Bristol, some schools already had inset days planned for Monday, others have scheduled an emergency inset day and some will only be open for children of key workers for at least the next week.
Nicola Smith, head of St Nicholas primary school in Radstock, Somerset, said there has been a huge mental health impact on the teaching profession.
"We talk a lot about the mental health of children but the mental health of teaching staff and head teachers across the nation is as poor as I've ever seen it," she said.
"I'm known as a resilient person and I have had my worst down moments of my life in the last six months.
"We are a caring profession but at some point somebody has to look after us."
Teachers 'on their knees'
A spokesman for Bristol NEU said while they "want nothing more" than to get back into the classroom, "schools are not safe".
"Schools are engines of Covid spread that threaten the life and health of students, their families, their communities, and educators," he said.
"The disruptions and ever-changing government directives have left many Bristol NEU members, from head teachers to teaching assistants, on their knees."
In Wiltshire, at least six primary schools, mostly in Swindon and one in Tidworth, have said they do not have enough staff to fully reopen classrooms.
In Somerset, county council leader David Fothergill said primary schools staying open was the right thing to do.
"This is not an easy decision, and it may change later in the week…but at this point the clear advice is that we should keep primary schools open, keep children in schools, particularly primary school children who are at greatest risk of disruption and of being vulnerable," he said.
In Gloucestershire, most schools are currently set to re-open although the NEU's Gloucestershire Secretary, Sarah Murphy, said she was expecting some local primary school teachers to stay at home.
Related Topics
- Published
- 30 December 2020