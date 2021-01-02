BBC News

Bristol stabbings: Police not ruling out link between New Year attacks

image captionA 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an attack on Downend Road in Bristol

Police say they are "keeping an open mind" over whether two stabbings are related.

On New Year's Day a 15-year-old boy was stabbed several times in Fishponds in Bristol.

The incident happened the day after a 17-year-old was attacked in the city centre.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are stepping up patrols after the incidents.

The latest attack happened around 12:20 GMT on 1 January when two men approached the boy as he rode a scooter on Downend Road.

According to police the teenager "sustained a number of stab wounds" before the two men fled.

The victim remains in hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Acting Det Insp Mark Newbury said the force was keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage

He said: "Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but we're conscious a similar assault occurred in Bristol city centre in which a 17-year-old sustained a number of stab wounds on New Year's Eve.

"At this time the two incidents are separate investigations, but we are keeping an open mind as to whether they may be linked."

