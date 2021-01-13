BBC News

Origami Yodas and animals have 'got me through lockdown'

image copyrightAlexander Ray (Eric Joisel)
image captionThis origami pangolin took Alex Ray over a week to fold from a metre piece of Kraft paper

A hospital assistant says folding more than 150 paper animals, skeletons and Yodas has "got him through lockdown".

Alex Ray, who works at the Bristol Children's Hospital, has been practising origami for 20 years but since the start of the pandemic his paper passion has "gone a bit crazy".

He said: "Since lockdown, I've made three times what I normally would and I'm running out of places to put them".

"I've also been working on the complex ones, which can take weeks to make."

image copyrightAlexander Ray (Satoshi Kamiya)
image captionDuring lockdown, Mr Ray said he finally had the time to create complex models like this ancient dragon which he had been wanting to try for years
image copyrightAlexander Ray
image captionMr Ray has been creating objects by folding sheets of paper since he was eight or nine years old
image copyrightAlexander Ray
image captionMr Ray has creased and folded thousands of models

Mr Ray said he began folding sheets of paper at the age of eight or nine, after his father taught him how to make a Samurai hat.

"I started teaching my friends at school how to make water bombs, mainly, and that's when I got into it," he said.

"And when my dad had a stroke, origami got me through it. It takes you into a different world."

Often using just a single sheet of paper, Mr Ray has creased and folded thousands of models over the years.

image copyrightAlexander Ray (Ronald Koh)
image captionThis king cobra, made from a large 3m (9.8ft) piece of paper, took a week of folding and shaping to create
image copyrightAlexander Ray (Katsuta Kyohei)
image captionMr Ray said he prefers making the "realistic" looking models
image copyrightAlexander Ray (Issei Yoshino)
image captionThe origami dinosaur skeletons are made from up to 60 pieces of paper and can take up to a week to fold and put together

Mr Ray said that since March, he has been able to concentrate on the more time consuming "complex models".

"I like the realistic ones. The pangolin is made from a one metre piece of Kraft paper and took over a week to fold," he said.

"I've wanted to fold it for years but never thought I would be able to make it.

"It's definitely my favourite and has pride of place in the lounge."

With a giant Yoda, dinosaur skeletons and a 3m (9.8ft) long cobra, Mr Ray said he is running out of space.

"There's not many left. I had to throw out about 200 of the older less complex models, because they fell out of shape," he said.

"The rest - I've given a lot out to the children at the hospital and to the patients.

"But [origami] is what's got me through, it's incredibly therapeutic."

image copyrightAlexander Ray
image captionMr Ray has given a lot of his origami models away to the children and patients at the Bristol Children's Hospital

