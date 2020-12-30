Covid-19: Gloucestershire, Somerset and Swindon in tier 4
Gloucestershire, Somerset and Swindon are to be moved into tier four of coronavirus restrictions from Thursday, the health secretary has said.
Tier four rules - the toughest level for restrictions - include a "stay at home" order, and mean businesses such as hairdressers and gyms must close.
Wiltshire and Bath and North East Somerset will move into tier three from tier two.
Bristol, north Somerset and south Gloucestershire remain in tier three.
Matt Hancock announced the change as part of a number of altered tiers for areas in England.
Infection rates in lower-tier areas of England have risen rapidly in the last seven days, government data shows.
'Kind of devastating'
Annie Foffano, a self-employed beautician at Bellissima beauty in north Swindon, said: "I think I knew it was coming this time.
"I have been on edge the last couple of days waiting for the announcement, but also preparing for it, so I think I took it better."
In between the two lockdowns Ms Foffano took on a new premises and said she is now waiting to hear whether she will get any finical support from the government.
In the meantime she said she had been "very lucky" that she has been supported by her clients who have been buying click and collect orders of skincare and gifts.
After a turbulent year, The Oddfellows pub in Manton near Marlborough in Wiltshire is now going into another set of restrictions as it moves into tier three.
Manager Anne Bucknell said: "It's kind of devastating but at the same time it is good to have some clarification in regards to ordering and in tier two we had a lot of people trying to book in from outside the area, which was putting a lot of pressure on us.
"It has been very difficult. Now knowing we are only going to be operating as takeaway there are certain things we won't order in, but obviously we want to keep putting as much business towards our suppliers at this difficult time to keep them going too."
