'Reluctant' runner raises cash for stroke charity
- Published
A stroke specialist who "doesn't enjoy running" has run 62 miles (101 km) in 24 days for a stroke charity.
Dr Parveen Kumar, 47, heads up rehab classes for stroke patients with the charity Bristol After Stroke.
Normally he organises badminton tournament fundraisers but this year's event was cancelled due to Covid.
He said: "People who see me playing in the badminton court say that I run like a headless chicken, so I thought I would give it a go."
Dr Kumar, a senior lecturer at University of West of England (UWE) added that despite his views on running, he took it up nine months ago as a way of keeping fit during the first national lockdown in March.
He has raised almost £2,875 for Bristol After Stroke, more than three times the amount raised by his annual badminton tournament.
Bristol After Stroke runs physiotherapy classes across Bristol and helps around 700 people a year.
'Intense and challenging'
Due to the pandemic, the charity was forced to move its sessions online.
"It has been successful and people have been giving positive feedback.
"Interestingly they have been finding it more intense and challenging because there's been less break times," added Dr Kumar.
"When we get back to normalcy, we will get back to face to face because hands-on rehabilitation is really essential and we have to get back to that.
"But to make sure people continue to get support and engagement with physical activity we offered the online exercises.
"Secondary complication and lack of physical activity can lead to another stroke so it's really important people engage in exercises."
A charity spokesperson said: "We couldn't be more grateful, what a difference that will make!"
