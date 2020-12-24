Second baby gorilla born at Bristol Zoo this year
- Published
A baby gorilla has been born at Bristol Zoo Gardens, the second in less than six months.
The western lowland gorilla arrived in the early hours of Tuesday in the zoo's gorilla house.
Mother Touni gave birth naturally to the infant, with father Jock and the rest of the family troop nearby. It is 13-year-old Touni's second baby after Ayana was born in 2017.
A baby gorilla named Hasani was born to 10-year-old Kala at the zoo in August.
Kala struggled to care for him so he is currently being hand-reared by keepers.
Nigel Simpson, Bristol Zoological Society's Head of Animal Collections, said: "It is simply wonderful to see a new-born gorilla, they are so charismatic and such an iconic species.
"Touni is an excellent mother and she is taking very good care of her baby.
"All the early signs are positive and the baby looks to be strong and healthy. We will be keeping a very close eye on both mother and baby as these early hours and days are so important."
The western lowland gorilla is classed as critically endangered, with some estimates putting the number left in the wild at about 100,000.
The new gorilla joins a troop of seven at the zoo, which are part of a breeding programme.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk