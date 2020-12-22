Surf lake boss Nick Hounsfield joins Surfing England
- Published
The founder of an artificial inland surfing lake is taking up a senior role at Surfing England.
Nick Hounsfield who set up The Wave in Bristol will take up the voluntary role as chair of the board of directors.
The appointment comes as surfing is set to debut in the Tokyo Olympics next year.
Mr Hounsfield said: "It's critically important to retain all that is great about the sport as we grow it from grass roots up to elite level."
"Surfing England is a future-facing organisation with sustainability at its core strategy, this means achieving financial security, making sure we are socially inclusive and protecting our wonderful surfing environments," added Mr Hounsfield.
Due to its inclusion in the Olympics, UK Sport has invested £1.35m in developing the sport to professional level in England.
A Surfing England spokesperson said: "Nick's strategic leadership will help us seize this moment, bringing together these elements to deliver a step-change in the performance and reach of English surfing."
Surfing England's aim to support and develop surfing in England, both at grass roots and advanced levels -all of this will be overseen by Mr Hounsfield.
Surfing England also runs the annual English Surfing Championships and enters teams to international events.
The group estimates a million people either surf or have taken up stand-up paddle surfing in the UK.
In March, The Wave ran surf lessons for children who struggle with anxiety in a pilot project funded by the NHS.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk