Care home resident wins PM's award for Christmas cards
A 93-year-old care home resident who spent lockdown creating hand-drawn Christmas cards to raise money for charity has been recognised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Retired GP David Handford has been unable to see his family for most of this year due to the coronavirus.
Dr Handford has designed, drawn and painted the cards from Glebe House care home in South Gloucestershire.
He has been given a Point of Light award as an outstanding volunteer.
He has sold about 600 cards in three designs, raising £350 for the Royal British Legion and the Willow Trust.
He first turned his hand to creating birthday cards for his fellow care home residents to send to their family and friends as they were unable to visit shops.
His family then arranged for his Christmas cards to be professionally printed and have been helping to sell them to support good causes.
On receiving the award, Dr Handford said: "I am extremely pleased to hear this news - how very nice, and that will be good for Glebe House care home too."
Since retiring as a doctor in 1992 Dr Handford, who also served in the Royal Medical Corps as part of his national service, attended art school evening classes.
His son Mike Handford, from Thornbury, said the family is "extremely pleased".
"He's redeveloped his artistic skills to do these cards in the care home, and he's done really well to achieve what he has and the level of skill he's put into them," he added.
"And having been a GP he's always keen to support other people, and particularly in lockdown in a care home, there are a lot of people who are struggling."
A Downing Street spokesman said: "Dr Handford's designs have helped lift the spirits of fellow residents and spread joy this festive season."
