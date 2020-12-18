Christmas song celebrates Bristol's ‘togetherness’
- Published
Musicians have recorded a version of a Christmas carol to raise money for the homeless and celebrate their city’s “togetherness”.
Bristol artists Lady Nade and Elles Bailey are donating all funds from selling their recording of Silent Night to the charity Shelter.
A shelter spokesperson said: “They are making a real difference to people facing homelessness this Christmas.”
The track was released online to buy on 18 December.
According to the latest figures, there are 75 rough sleepers in Bristol.
Bristol City councillor Helen Godwin said: "This could be the toughest winter yet faced by the homeless community."
Lady Nade said it was “heartbreaking” to see the numbers of people homeless in Bristol and wanted to help give a “lifeline” to those who need it.
“There's a man who I always see on my way back from my studio in Stokes Croft," she added. "I approached him with a blanket and he said to come back when it’s cold, but it was freezing. I was so shocked.
"It’s cold, it’s Christmas and we're in a pandemic. How have we still got people on the streets?”
Elles Bailey said her church has an outreach programme which helps homeless people but had been called off this year, so wanted to support the cause in a different way.
“More and more people are facing homelessness because of the impact of the pandemic so through the song I wanted to celebrate the togetherness of this city in the face of hardship," she added.
A spokesperson for UK homelessness charity Shelter said: “Lady Nade and Elles Bailey's support means so much to Shelter and the money raised will give hope and support to those who need us after a turbulent year."