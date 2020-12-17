Coronavirus: Tier change would be 'too late' for Bristol business
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
BBC West
- Published
Ahead of the government tier review businesses have said any change “doesn’t matter” as they will still need more government support.
The co-owner of Bristol restaurant Cloak and Dagger, Sebastian Merry said: “Whatever the tier, government furlough is not enough.”
The restaurant could face closure in the next week due to financial difficulties faced during the pandemic.
The government is due to announce the results of the tier review on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics revealed hospitality was the sector hit hardest by coronavirus, accounting for a third of the job losses.
Mr Merry said: “To be honest, even if we went into tier two on Thursday, it doesn’t matter because it would make minimal difference to us and we will still be at a loss.”
“People are still hesitant to go out and get takeaways and with Christmas coming up they’re cooking more food at home," Mr Merry added.
“What matters is the need for government support because the furlough is not enough and the taxes we have to pay are too much, even with our doors closed.”
As Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire went into tier three at the end of November, many companies expressed their fears at the effect the restrictions would have on their future.
Bristol Food Union director Aine Morris said no matter what is decided in the review, food businesses need “clear guidance” and “more financial support”.
“Nobody is making a fraction of the sales they should be in December, regardless of if we were in tier two or three," she said.
“With the tier review happening on Thursday after being postponed we can’t continue to have a situation where the government provides the hospitality sector less than 48 hours notice of a tier change.
“I had chefs calling me on Wednesday morning absolutely furious that the tier restrictions review has been postponed again.”
The co-director of Bristol property developers Fear Group, Stephen Fear said: “Many small business owners are facing Armageddon."
"With the review on the horizon, it is not fair or equitable that the private sector should carry the economic fall-out of the pandemic in the way it has.
“If the government continues asking small businesses to close their doors they must replace the lost revenue or these businesses will simply not be there when all this is over.”
Bristol's mayor said he did not expect movement on tiers in the build up to Christmas.
Marvin Rees said "we do expect to be in tier three tomorrow… I expect the government to keep all areas that are currently in tier three in tier three".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the government has provided £280bn of support, including protecting more than 9m jobs through the furlough scheme and offering loans, grants and tax cuts to business.
He added: "But we know that, sadly, many people are already facing unemployment. That's why our Plan for Jobs is also helping to create new jobs, including through our £2bn Kickstart scheme and expanded apprenticeships and traineeships."
