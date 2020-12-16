Covid: Wickwar Brewery stops ale production over virus 'impact'
- Published
A brewery has been forced to stop producing ale after 30 years in the town it is named after because of the "catastrophic impact" of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wickwar Wessex Brewing Company said it had been a "very sad and difficult decision" to shut down in Wickwar, Gloucestershire.
Five members of brewery staff have been made redundant as a result.
The firm said ale will still be brewed by its contract partners.
The brewery shop at the Station Road premises has also closed.
Spokeswoman Abi Brown said: "It's been a very sad and difficult decision to come to. Covid has had a catastrophic impact on the brewing industry.
"I'm not sure what will happen to the site, and I'm sure the local community will want to know what the landlord is going to do with it.
"Whilst the pandemic has undoubtedly brought difficulties and pressures to all of us, we are delighted that we will are able to maintain availability of the Wickwar ale range and look forward to serving you, our loyal customers in the coming months and years ahead."
The company's ales will remain on sale in 13 pubs in the region owned by the firm's pub company, and in other local free houses and retailers.