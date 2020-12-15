Man arrested for attempted murder over Kingswood shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man suffered gunshot wounds near Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said it received reports of a disorder on Baxter Close in Kingswood at about 14:00 GMT on Monday.
A man was seen being attacked by a number of other men who then fled the scene in several vehicles.
Later a 26-year-old man attended hospital with multiple injuries, including two gunshot wounds.
He is is undergoing treatment for the injuries, which a force spokesman said are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 31-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.
The 26-year-old man who was injured has also been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Det Chief Insp James Riccio said: "We're treating this incident very seriously and a team of officers and police staff have worked throughout the night to find those involved.
"While we believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other we appreciate the worry this may cause the community."
A cordon remains in place around Baxter Close while an investigation takes place.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the force.