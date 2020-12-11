Bristol cycle path: Boy arrested after woman stabbed
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was stabbed on a cycle path while running in Bristol.
The 21-year-old was alone on the Bristol and Bath Railway path near Brook Road, Kingswood, when she was attacked at about 17:30 GMT on Monday.
It follows a spate of attacks, with police increasing patrols in the area.
The boy, arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The Bristol and Bath Railway path is a popular walking and cycling route along a disused train line between the two cities.