'Banksy' artwork appears on side of Bristol house
- Published
A piece of street art in the style of elusive graffiti artist Banksy has appeared on a house in Bristol.
The creation, on the side of a semi-detached house in Totterdown, depicts a woman in a headscarf sneezing and her dentures flying into the air.
The artist has not authenticated the work on his Instagram account - his usual route to confirm work is his.
It is understood the work, on a house on Vale Street, was covered up before being revealed on Thursday morning.
In October, a Banksy artwork depicting a girl hula-hooping near a real bicycle with its back wheel missing appeared in Nottingham.
While in July, a pandemic-inspired piece by Banksy encouraging people to wear face masks was stencilled on a Tube train in London.
In September, Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan dismissed rumours Banksy was his secret alias.
Banksy began spray-painting trains and walls in his home city of Bristol in the 1990s, and before long was leaving his artistic mark all over the world.
He is famed for poking fun at big companies and sending political messages through his work.
