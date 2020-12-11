Christmas carol to be published for mum who died of meningitis
A new Christmas carol will be published in memory of a woman who lost her life to meningitis.
Mary Otty, a former Gordano Sixth Form pupil, passed away suddenly from the disease in 2004, leaving behind her husband and 18-month-old son.
Her mother sings with the Bristol Choral Society, which launched a carol competition in Mary's memory.
More than 70 composers sent in songs and a winner will be chosen at a live streamed event on 13 December.
Mary was 35 when she died in hospital in Wellington, New Zealand.
Her mother, Sue, who lives in Hotwells, has been singing with the choir since 1996, and decided to sponsor the competition in her daughter's memory.
"I think why I wanted to sponsor the competition was that it's really nice to see her name and hear people saying it," said Mrs Otty.
"Lots and lots of people who never knew her are saying her name, which is very important to me.
"It's nice to have something positive happening now, in her memory."
Of the 70 entries into the Mary Otty Carol Competition, a shortlist of five has been picked.
Around 90 singers from Bristol Choral Society, conducted by Hilary Campbell, have been recording their parts in the songs, which will be played live on Zoom at 19:00 GMT on Sunday.
The winning composer will get £1,000 and have their piece published by choral specialists Shorter House.
The public can watch the event, which is ticketed, and vote for their favourites.
There will also be a judging panel, including Judith Weir, the current master of the Queen's Music, and Stephen Jackson, conductor of London's Trinity Laban Chamber Choir.