Preacher arrested in Bristol 'made offensive comments'
- Published
A police officer who arrested a street preacher delivering sermons to shoppers said it was alleged he made racist and homophobic comments, a court has heard.
Michael Overd is one of four preachers who have brought claims against Avon and Somerset Police.
They had been addressing a crowd outside Broadmead Shopping Centre in Bristol in July 2016.
PC Steve Phillipou said members of the crowd claimed Mr Overd was "being homophobic" and "challenging Muslims".
The Avon and Somerset Police officer told Bristol County Court that when he arrived at the scene, an "angry mob" was gathered and he thought "this is going to turn nasty".
Another officer, Elliott Price, who has since retired, also told the court there had been allegations of comments made of a "racial nature".
PC Phillipou said he warned Mr Overd if he did not provide his full name in order to issue him with a dispersal notice then he would arrest him.
He said Mr Overd "blanked" him and carried on preaching, which is when PC Phillipou made the arrest.
'Minimal force'
He said he took Mr Overd "firmly" by the arm to bring him down off a step.
However, he insisted it was done with "minimal force", and denied this is what caused Mr Overd to subsequently fall to the ground.
Ian Daniels, representing Mr Overd, said his client should not have been arrested and suggested PC Phillipou's actions were due to the allegations against Mr Overd.
Mr Daniels also said PC Phillipou was seen on Mr Overd's body-worn footage telling him he was "not welcome" at the location, which the officer denied was an inflammatory comment.
Mr Overd and fellow preacher Mike Stockwell were fined for a religiously aggravated public order offence in February 2017 but were eventually cleared on appeal.
Don Karns and AJ Clarke were also detained and join Mr Overd and Mr Stockwell in bringing claims against police.
The four men are claiming assault, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, misfeasance in a public office and infringement of their human rights.
The case continues.