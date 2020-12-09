BBC News

Bristol lit up by advent trail of Christmas song lyrics

Published
image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionChristmas song lyrics are being illuminated across Bristol

Lyrics from famous Christmas songs are being lit up across a city centre to create an advent trail.

Lines from songs by Chris Rea, Mariah Carey and more are featuring as part of Bristol ADVENTures.

In total 24 locations, including concert venues and buildings on the city's harbourside, are having lyrics beamed on to them.

Shoppers and visitors are being encouraged to follow the trail while observing social distancing rules.

The project is being led by the Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID).

image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionThe words to Little Drummer Boy on Bristol's Millennium Square

Operations director Keith Rundle said: "We want to bring some wonder and creativity to our city in December.

"Many of the city's businesses have come together to make it happen, providing their buildings, power supplies, lighting, and time to create a trail for us all to enjoy and explore safely.

"As the shops reopen, we're encouraging people to support the city centre's retailers, while remembering to be respectful and protective of each other and those working in the stores."

A new light display is being revealed each night until Christmas Eve, all of them staying lit up once revealed.

image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionA certain Mariah Carey song is one of four illuminations in Bristol's Cabot Circus shopping centre
image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionLyrics are being beamed across the centre of Bristol, including at the Arnolfini arts centre
image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionA new illumination will be revealed every day in December until Christmas Eve
image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionBristol's St George's concert hall is one of the venues involved
image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionFairytale of New York is one of the songs that helped inspire the trail

Related Topics

  • Christmas

More on this story

  • Council 'very sorry' about Nottingham's Christmas market

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Old Severn Bridge could be renamed to mark Queen's jubilee

    Published
    15 hours ago

  • Derby virtual market boosts festive trade during Covid

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Fairytale of New York: BBC Radio 1 will not play original version

    Published
    19 November