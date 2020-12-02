BBC News

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Published
image captionThe 13.9 mile path connecting Bristol with Bath is popular with cyclists and runners

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, in connection with reports of harassment on the Bristol and Bath Railway Path.

Police arrested the boy on Tuesday after a number of reports of women being harassed along the route, regularly used by runners and cyclists.

A police spokeswoman said: "The arrest came about as a result of increased proactive police activity in response to community concerns."

The teenager has been released on bail.

Before the arrest, users of the path had called for action regarding a number of incidents in recent weeks.

Insp Deepak Kenth of the Bristol East neighbourhood policing team said police patrols had been stepped up in the area in response.

