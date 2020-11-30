BBC News

Blake Hoskins jailed for Southmead shooting

A man has been jailed for 11 years after he shot a man who had to have the lower part of his leg amputated.

Blake Hoskins, 21, left the man seriously injured and a woman needing treatment for pellet wounds after the "targeted" attack.

Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Hoskins admitted causing grievous bodily harm, wounding, criminal damage, affray and a firearms offence at Bristol Crown Court.

Det Insp James Wasiak, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the "serious incident" on 18 June was the result of a row between the two men about an ex-partner that had escalated in the hours before.

He said: "One man is in prison, another has suffered a life-changing injury and a young woman was needlessly hurt.

"None of this should ever have happened and today's ruling shows that the courts take such tit-for-tat violence very seriously."

