Dave Prowse: The Bristol boy who went from Southmead to Star Wars
- Published
Fond tributes have been paid to Darth Vader actor David Prowse, who died on Saturday, in the city where he grew up.
His words in the Star Wars films may have been dubbed because of his accent, but he remained a proud Bristolian.
Thomas Bowington, Prowse's agent, said his death was a loss "for us and millions of fans all over the world".
Nowhere was that loss felt keener than in his home city and on the Southmead estate where he grew up.
Prowse, who passed away after what Mr Bowington described as a short illness, was born into a working-class family in 1935.
And while world-famous stars like Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside him in the first Star Wars trilogy, have paid tribute to him, so have the people who knew him as a young man.
Bristol's current mayor Marvin Rees said the city was "sad to lose" Prowse, who he described as "A Bristol man" and "part of our 70s and 80s childhoods."
Humble roots
The road to becoming a bodybuilder who would not only fill the huge costume of Darth Vader but also train Christopher Reeve to play Superman began in a home in Southmead.
It was in the utility room at the family home on Ambleside Road that Prowse would lift weights, surrounded by posters of bodybuilders he had put on the walls.
Tony Burgoyne, 82, who used to work out with Prowse, said that while he became known as an imposing figure, it was a childhood impairment that set him on the path to his acting roles.
"When he was a youngster he said he was the original seven-stone weakling because he had polio in his knees.
"He wanted to build his strength up therefore he started bodybuilding and I joined in at the club.
"From there, one thing led to another."
Former neighbour Brenda Drake said: "It proves that it doesn't matter where you come from, if you've got a goal you can achieve it and he did.
"Who would think I would live opposite Darth Vader!"
Bristol's first elected mayor George Ferguson Tweeted that Mr Prowse was "A gentle giant. He reached great heights but never forgot his Bristol roots."
Sad to hear about Dave Prowse passing. Thinking about home/ Bristol today. What a great place to have grown up. Who in this world hasn’t heard of Darth Vader, Brunel, Blackbeard & Cary Grant. Proud to be a Bristolian.. pic.twitter.com/ttf0fArGXo— David Hurdon (@davidhurdon) November 29, 2020
RIP to Dave Prowse. Here’s a young Darth Vader with my Granddad at an outdoor gym in Bristol.#DarthVader #DaveProwse pic.twitter.com/F0EuiRrWkN— Dr Samuel Stockley-Patel (@DrStockleyPatel) November 29, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Dave Prowse. He lived 3 doors away from us in Bristol. May the force be with him pic.twitter.com/h8ek7YoUcx— Peter Bryant 🧡 (@Attmol) November 29, 2020
Very sad to hear of the passing of Dave Prowse, Bristol actor who played the one and only Darth Vader. The character is close to our heart here at Fiesta HQ. RiP. pic.twitter.com/G3eqt0ydS2— BristolBalloonFiesta (@bristolballoon) November 29, 2020
So sad to hear that Dave Prowse MBE has passed away at the age of 85. Known to millions as Darth Vader, also to people my age as The Green Cross Code Man and if you are slightly older than me and lived in Bristol, as a bouncer at The Glen Nite Club. A true Bristolian legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/olvEHNe5YY— John Ogden (@BIGOGGIEGOLF) November 29, 2020
Dave has his name on one of the pillars @ the Fleece & Firkin (Bristol). He downed 10 pints of their 'special brews' in 46 mins...... https://t.co/YVKtBSrAWk— Ian Adams (@ludoscrewdo) November 29, 2020
He came to my primary school in Bristol 30-odd years ago. An absolute giant of a man. A real pleasure to meet the Green Cross Code man. #RIPDaveProwse— Mark Jason White (@markwhite604) November 29, 2020