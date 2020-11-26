Council set to invest more start-up funds in new bank
A local authority wants to increase its investment in a new bank by £200,000.
Bristol City Council has already invested £150,000 to become a shareholder in Avon Mutual Bank, which is due to open to customers in 2022.
The bank is in the process of obtaining a licence to allow it to begin operating. Its director said investors should get more than a 6.5% return.
The council is expected to approve a recommendation to invest the extra funds at a meeting next week.
The bank is described as a regional community bank for the west of England, covering Gloucestershire, Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset (Banes) and Wiltshire.
It says it will be "a social bank" and redress regional inequalities.
Other start-up investors include Stroud District Council and Wiltshire Council.
Founding director, Jules Peck, said Bristol City Council will get "a decent return" for its investment.
"We're estimating approximately 6.5% dividends, and in fact Bristol and others investing at the moment are going to get a significantly higher return because they're investing earlier on in the process.
"We're expecting the bank to make a profit after approximately year five," he added.
The council is expected to approve the investment at a cabinet meeting on 1 December.
