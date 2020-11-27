Arts help support young Bristol cancer patients in lockdown
- Published
Young cancer patients in Bristol have been engaging in art classes and poetry to support each other during their cancer treatment in lockdown.
The Teenage Cancer Trust initiative is using the arts to bring 16 to 24-year-old patients together at the Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre.
Trust coordinator Hannah Lind said it keeps them connected with her, and with each other throughout the pandemic.
She said the sessions also help identify if anyone needs more support.
"Coronavirus has presented many challenges, but some creative and engaging support sessions have been born as a result," she said.
"Even after the pandemic, I am sure they will remain in place, allowing us to reach more and more young people with cancer."
Teenage Cancer Trust unit nurse, Claire Lewis-Norman said: "Throughout the pandemic, co-ordinators like Hannah have led the way when it comes to digitalising peer-to-peer support.
"It has increased patient engagement and enabled them to continue getting young people through some of the toughest time of their lives.
"Coronavirus is unpredictable, but Hannah provides much-needed support and stability for the teenagers and young adults she cares for and I can't thank her enough for it."
Liveta, a 22-year-old breast cancer patient from Somerset, worked with poet Beth Calverley to create the poem 'The Toughest Shield.'
She said: "The poem that Beth got us involved in is beautiful and speaks the truth for everyone that is going through illness during the pandemic.
"The description that this is the toughest shield is true. It is. The poem was really appreciated by many of us in the young people's cancer community.
"It really made me feel much better, and it was comforting to know I wasn't alone."