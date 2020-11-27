Martian house on Bristol's harbourside given green light
The architects behind the British Antarctic Survey station have been given planning permission to build a full-scale "Martian" house in Bristol.
The two-storey gold inflatable house is designed to "showcase the possibilities for human life on Mars".
Designed by Hugh Broughton Architects, it is part of a five year project led by artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent.
The unusual building is being built near the M Shed in 2022 and will be in place for five months.
Ms Kent, said it was a relief to find out that it would "definitely be happening after all these years".
The Martian house has brought together artists, scientists, architects, engineers and the public.
Ms Kent, said they had worked with everyone from school children to rocket scientists.
"When we began the project we thought it might just be the two of us building something in our back garden," she said.
"But people got really excited and wanted to help us and it's turning into the biggest and most exciting version of what we'd hoped for."
Despite working with a "fraction of Nasa's budget", the two-storey dwelling boasts a hydroponic living room - filled with plants - flexible, private living space and virtual reality rooms.
The upper level, designed to sit on a Martian landscape, is made from inflatable gold-coated foil which is light enough to transport to Mars and can be filled with Martian soil to provide protection from radiation.
The lower level is designed to be built below ground.
Architect Hugh Wroughton, said it had allowed him to let his "imagination go mad but within boundaries".
"The envelope and life support systems are being designed by specialists in the fields of space exploration, extreme environments and sustainability - with the interiors being designed by the public," he said.
"It's an alternative approach to space design which represents the interests of everyone, not just governments and the super-rich."
Dr Lucy Berthoud, professor of space engineering at the University of Bristol, said it was "really important" artists and scientists work together.
"Space exploration is for all of us and we will need lots of different skills to explore and live on Mars," she said.
The house is due to open in April 2022.