West of England Mayor Tim Bowles announces retirement
The West Of England Combined Authority's first elected mayor, Tim Bowles, has announced he will step down at the end of his first term.
Mr Bowles, a Conservative, was elected to the post in 2017, in a devolution deal for Bristol, Bath & North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire.
He said he was "proud of his achievements," but added he would like to retire to pursue interests "which have taken a back seat".
Mr Bowles' term will end in 2021.
The West of England's Mayoral role has seen more local decision-making on roads and house building.
As part of the government's devolution arrangement, the West of England Combined Authority receives £1bn over 30 years.
The Combined Authority area excludes North Somerset Council, who elected not to join in 2016.
North Somerset Council leader Don Davies has now said it was "stupid" not to join four years ago.
Announcing his retirement, Mr Bowles said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the West of England.
"I am pleased of the impact on the families right across the West of England that have benefited from the 4,000 new jobs and 13,000 new qualifications that have come as a direct result of extra funding that we have in the region."
