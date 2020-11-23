Westbury-on-Trym care home nurse struck off for falling asleep
- Published
A nurse has been struck off for falling asleep on "one or more occasions" during a single shift.
It happened in August 2018 when Sunday Fatola was working at Hazelwood Gardens nursing home in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol.
It led to a vulnerable care home resident wetting himself after Fatola failed to attend to a catheter.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found Fatola may "pose a risk to patient safety".
He also left controlled drugs unattended in an unlocked room, was caught on CCTV giving medication without consulting the relevant records and administered blood-thinning pills to a resident who was supposed to be off them for 48 hours.
The NMC was told a health care assistant found him asleep "sitting on a computer chair with his feet up on another chair", during a 12-hour shift.
The colleague nudged him to say he needed to check on a blocked catheter, which had left a patient "wet with urine" but he did not wake, the panel's ruling said.
'Serious breaches'
The NMC's Robert Rye told the hearing Fatola was the sole qualified nurse on duty and was asleep again for almost two hours later that shift, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The nurse claimed he checked the resident's catheter twice, although he had only listened at the door the second time.
However, security cameras showed he did not leave the office, the hearing was told.
Mr Rye said the nurse's "failures" could have resulted in "serious harm" to the man.
The ruling said: "Fatola's actions were not merely serious departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and serious breaches of the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession, they were fundamentally incompatible with him remaining on the NMC register."