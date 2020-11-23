Bristol poet’s book illustrated by son brings ‘comfort’
A mother of two has produced a poetry book to bring "comfort" to people struggling during the pandemic.
Joanna Bennett, from Bristol, wrote Tiny Lungs as a response to giving birth during the pandemic after 10 miscarriages.
Her son Arthur who illustrated the poems said: "I'm only five and I worked really hard. I hope people like it."
Her previous book Follow the Fishes was turned into a film narrated by actor Rupert Everett.
After giving birth to her daughter Mabel during the first lockdown in March, she wrote a poem called Tiny Lungs which became the starting point of her book.
She said: "All of the poems are the inhalations and exhalations of the good times and the bad times and reflections during lockdown."
Her son also got involved in the lockdown project.
"Arthur was at home after the school closed and he was doing reams of drawings of the human body," she added.
"I understood that that was his thing that was helping him get through this and writing was mine, so I asked him if he wanted to help with my book.
"They're quite vulnerable poems and they allow people to be vulnerable so I'm hoping the book brings comfort to people."
Miss Bennett said the project helped her to "protect" her son from the negative effects of the pandemic and made time to create the book whilst looking after her newborn baby.