Tributes to Somerset woman who died after van collision

image captionHenrietta's family said she worked in London and Switzerland, but was working from their family home during lockdown

Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old woman who died following a collision with a van.

Henrietta Jane Harrison, known as Hatty, was walking with her dog in Oake, Somerset, when the collision happened just before 07:00 GMT on 12 November.

Ms Harrison was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Her family said: "She leaves devastated parents David and Fay and her equally devastated and adored sister Milly."

Ms Harrison, who travelled widely, was a merchandiser for Boden in London, but was working from the family home in Oake during lockdown.

She was a former pupil of Kings Hall, Kings College, Richard Huish College, and the Fashion Retail Academy in London.

