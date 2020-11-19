Tributes to Somerset woman who died after van collision
Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old woman who died following a collision with a van.
Henrietta Jane Harrison, known as Hatty, was walking with her dog in Oake, Somerset, when the collision happened just before 07:00 GMT on 12 November.
Ms Harrison was taken to hospital but died the following day.
Her family said: "She leaves devastated parents David and Fay and her equally devastated and adored sister Milly."
Ms Harrison, who travelled widely, was a merchandiser for Boden in London, but was working from the family home in Oake during lockdown.
She was a former pupil of Kings Hall, Kings College, Richard Huish College, and the Fashion Retail Academy in London.