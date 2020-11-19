'Transparency failings' in Avon and Somerset deputy PCC appointment
- Published
The appointment of a deputy police and crime commissioner (PCC) involved "clear failings" in transparency and due diligence, a panel has ruled.
Avon and Somerset PCC Sue Mountstevens controversially appointed John Smith, who had previously worked in her department, to the post in May.
A panel has "identified clear failings in [the PCC] exercising fair process, transparency, and due diligence".
Ms Mountstevens said the process had been "open, fair and transparent".
Mr Smith's appointment was met with criticism by some members of the Avon and Somerset police and crime panel, which scrutinises the PCC.
Ms Mountstevens was criticised for not following a "democratic process", and also over her asking the force's Chief Constable Andy Marsh to write a letter in support of the appointment.
A complaints sub-group found language used by Ms Mountstevens, who had told Mr Marsh she was "getting a lot of abusive personal flak", was designed to manipulate him.
A complaint that the PCC had "coerced the chief constable" into writing a letter, and therefore abused her position of power, was partially upheld.
A third complaint, that Mr Marsh was forced into writing the letter or risked losing his job, was dismissed.
"We have identified clear failings in her exercising fair process, transparency, and due diligence," the panel found.
"These are values, without fear or favour, that one would expect to be exercised without the necessity to remind her of her duties to uphold these standards."
Ms Mountstevens was due to stand down in May before elections were postponed due to Covid-19.
She said she had appointed Mr Smith after new lockdown police powers had increased her workload.
The PCC said there was "no specific guidance" on the process of appointing a deputy, and it was "entirely up to the commissioner".
"However there was an open, fair and transparent process, and it was relevant and reasonable to seek the chief constable's views on the role," she added.
The panel recommended a meeting between Ms Mountstevens, the panel chair and staff be set up "to reset the relationship, and to agree a constructive shared relationship goal".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk